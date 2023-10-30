Josh Heupel updates LB Keenan Pili injury status for Tennessee football stretch run

Coach Josh Heupel said injured Tennessee linebacker Keenan Pili isn’t ready to return to the lineup yet, and it’s not clear if he will play again this season.

Pili, a BYU transfer, could try to return and play late in the season. But this is his sixth year of college football, including a COVID exempt year, so he’s out of eligibility after this season.

If Pili doesn’t play anymore this season, he could apply to the NCAA for a medical redshirt. If it was granted, he could play for the Vols next season. If it was not, his college career would be over.

But Pili is 25 years old, married and had planned on spending just one year at Tennessee.

“Keenan is not ready to go in this one (against Connecticut on Saturday),” Heupel said on Monday. “So we’ll continue to monitor his progress and his ability to get back on the field here late in the year.

“Keenan has got a lot of good football ahead of him. He’ll have to make a decision on what’s best for him and his family.”

Pili has missed the past seven games since suffering an upper-body injury against Virginia in the season opener. He’s been rehabilitating for a potential return, but he’s running out of time to play this season.

No. 16 Tennessee (6-2) plays Connecticut (1-7) on Saturday (noon ET, SEC Network) at Neyland Stadium. The Vols will play No. 14 Missouri, No. 1 Georgia and Vanderbilt and a bowl game to finish the season.

If Pili returned near full strength, he could help the Vols defense against tough competition. At BYU, he was a multi-year starter and team captain.

At Tennessee, Pili was a starter at middle linebacker alongside standout Aaron Beasley in his lone game. Since then, sophomore Elijah Herring, freshman Arion Carter and freshman Jeremiah Telander have filled Pili’s spot.

Herring leads the team with 51 tackles.

