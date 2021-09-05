Josh Heupel’s UCF offense by the numbers against Pittsburgh

In this article:

Tennessee will host Pittsburgh on Saturday for the Johnny Majors Classic.

Kickoff is slated for noon EDT. ESPN will televise the matchup.

First-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel played Pittsburgh twice when serving in the same capacity at UCF.

Heupel and UCF defeated the Panthers, 45-14, in 2018. The game was played in Orlando, Florida.

Pittsburgh hosted UCF at Heinz Field, winning 35-34, in 2019.

Below is Heupel’s offense by the numbers against Pittsburgh while serving as UCF’s head coach.

2019: 423 total yards

Sep 21, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA; UCF Knights wide receiver Gabriel Davis (13) catches a pass behind Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Jason Pinnock (15) during the third quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

2019: 338 passing yards

Sep 21, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA; UCF Knights quarterback Dillon Gabriel (11) warms up before playing the Pittsburgh Panthers at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

2019: 85 rushing yards

Sep 21, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA; UCF Knights running back Adrian Killins Jr. (9) scores a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

2018: 568 total yards

Sep 29, 2018; Orlando, FL; UCF Knights head coach Josh Heupel (left) and Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi shake hands after the game at Spectrum Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

2018: 328 passing yards

Central Florida quarterback McKenzie Milton (10) throws a pass over Pittsburgh linebacker Quintin Wirginis (58) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

2018: 240 rushing yards

Story continues

Central Florida running back Adrian Killins Jr., front left, runs past Pittsburgh defensive back Jazzee Stocker (7) for a 64-yard gain during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

[vertical-gallery id=42621]

1

1