Josh Heupel, two VFLs on 2024 College Football Hall of Fame ballot

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel will appear on the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame ballot.

Heupel is one of three athletes or coaches with ties to the Vols that will appear on the ballot, which was unveiled Monday.

Heupel is on the ballot as a player. He played quarterback at Oklahoma and was a consensus All-America standout.

In two seasons as the Sooners’ quarterback, Heupel passed for 7,066 yards and 50 touchdowns. He won the 2000 BCS national championship.

Two former Tennessee wide receivers Willie Gault and Larry Seivers are also on the ballot.

Gault was a consensus All-American in 1982, recording 82 receptions, 1,482 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Gault recorded three kickoff returns for touchdowns in 1980.

Seivers was a two-time consensus All-American in 1975-76. He left Tennessee as the all-time leading receiver with 117 receptions and 1,924 yards.

Tennessee football: Vols in the College Football Hall of Fame

