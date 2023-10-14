Josh Heupel’s all time record against Texas A&M

No. 17 Tennessee (4-1, 1-1 SEC) will host Texas A&M (4-2, 2-1 SEC) on Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 7 (3:30 p.m. EDT, CBS).

Throughout his career as a quarterback and an assistant coach at Oklahoma, Vols’ head coach Josh Heupel has a 9-1 record against the Aggies. Saturday will mark the first time Heupel has faced Texas A&M as a head coach.

Heupel was 2-0 against the Aggies as Oklahoma’s starting quarterback. On Oct. 23, 1999, he completed 31-of-50 passing attempts for 372 yards and two touchdowns in Oklahoma’s 51-6 home victory.

On Nov. 11, 2000, Heupel completed 28-of-42 pass attempts for 263 yards and one touchdown in the Sooners’ 35-31 comeback victory at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas.

Heupel’s only loss against the Aggies took place in 2010 when he was an assistant coach at Oklahoma.

Josh Heupel reflects on comeback win at Texas A&M in 2000

