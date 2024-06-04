Josh Heupel, three Vols on 2025 College Football Hall of Fame ballot

Tennessee football head coach Josh Heupel and three former Vols are on the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame ballot.

Heupel, Willie Gault, Larry Seivers and John Henderson are on the ballot, released Monday by the National Football Foundation.

Heupel is appearing on the ballot for a fifth consecutive year. As a quarterback for Oklahoma, he was a first-team consensus All-American and won the 2000 national championship.

Gault, a wide receiver and kick returner for the Vols, was a 1982 All-American. He set six kickoff and punt return records.

Gault, who went on to play in the NFL for Chicago and the Raiders, tied a single-season record with three kickoff return touchdowns in 1980.

Seivers was a two-time first-team consensus All-American from 1975-76. In 1975, he became the first Tennessee wide receiver to eclipse 800 receiving yards in one season.

He was a two-time All-SEC standout for the Vols.

Henderson was the 2000 SEC Defensive Player of the Year, recording 71 tackles and nine tackles for a loss. Henderson won the Outland Trophy and was a finalist for Bronko Nagurski Trophy.

He played in the NFL for Jacksonville (2002-09) and the Raiders (2009-11). Henderson was a two-time Pro Bowl selection.

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire