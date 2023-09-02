Josh Heupel on Tennessee football's rushing attack vs. Virginia
Tennessee football rushed for 287 yards against Virginia on Saturday.
Tennessee football rushed for 287 yards against Virginia on Saturday.
Hollins was one of two people wounded in the on-campus shooting that killed Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry.
Colorado was a 20.5-point underdog.
It's a chance for Tennessee State, coached by Eddie George, to play on the national stage, a place not many HBCU football teams get to inhabit.
Michigan self-imposed a three-game suspension for Jim Harbaugh in August.
Our fantasy football draft kit is your one-stop shop to get ready for the upcoming season and build a winning team!
Jalen Milroe has reportedly beaten out Tyler Buchner, Dylan Lonergan and Ty Simpson for the starting QB job.
Fantasy football draft season is here. This is your blueprint to build championship teams in 2023.
Dalton Del Don tries to help you navigate the running back landscape by identifying potential fantasy draft busts.
After revealing whom he thinks are the safest options in Rounds 1-10, Fred Zinkie identifies some overvalued players in the same range.
Our fantasy football analysts unveil their draft rankings for the 2023 season — who will end up on your teams?
Dalton Del Don reveals receivers he's thinks are overrated this fantasy football draft season.
We're heading into the busiest fantasy football draft stretch of the year. Scott Pianowski has some advice to make sure you're ready.
Check out our first batch of draft rankings for the fantasy football wide receivers of 2023!
Check out our initial batch of fantasy football defense rankings for 2023 draft season!
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
To conclude "Cram Week" and our draft season coverage we have everyone on the Yahoo Fantasy staff here to provide their one last piece of advice you need to know before heading into your drafts. Yahoo's Andy Behrens, Dalton Del Don, Scott Pianowski, Dan Titus, Jorge Martin and Kate Magdziuk all share their final convictions of the draft season.
Three Yahoo analysts debate over whether Justin Jefferson, Christian McCaffrey or Ja'Marr Chase should be the top-ranked overall fantasy player.
Gane is the clear favorite at -175 odds at BetMGM, while Spivac is +145 to pull off the upset. Can Spivac keep the heavyweight on his back?
These players all have substantial draft capital attached to them, but fantasy football analyst Kate Magdziuk says they could stumble out of the gate.
Spectrum subscribers tuning in for Florida-Utah got something else.