Josh Heupel, Tennessee football updates at 2023 SEC Media Days: Follow live coverage

NASHVILLE — Tennessee football takes the stage at 2023 SEC Media Days on Thursday with coach Josh Heupel, quarterback Joe Milton and more.

The Vols breathed a sigh of relief after avoiding a postseason ban in the NCAA decision that found former coach Jeremy Pruitt and his staff committed more than 200 infractions. They still must deal with recruiting restrictions during a five-year probation.

Heupel and players will react to the NCAA verdict. Milton is joined by defensive lineman Omari Thomas and tight end Jacob Warren. But they're also ready to move on and talk about the 2023 season.

Last season, the Vols went 11-2 with an Orange Bowl win over Clemson. Milton was the Orange Bowl MVP, and the college football world is learning about his unbelievably strong throwing arm.

Follow along for live updates from Nashville:

When will Josh Heupel and Joe Milton speak at 2023 SEC Media Days?

Heupel will be live at the podium at 1 p.m. ET on SEC Network. Then he'll join the SEC Network set at 2:15 p.m. ET

Milton will appear live on the Paul Finebaum Show, and the Vols will also be showcased during College Football Live on ESPN2 at 3 p.m. ET.

Lane Kiffin talking Tennessee

In his first question answered, Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin spoke about his limited thoughts on Jeremy Pruitt and Tennessee's recruiting scandal.

WHAT THE FORMER VOL COACH SAID: How Lane Kiffin took a jab at Tennessee football for avoiding bowl ban in NCAA case

