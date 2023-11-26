Josh Heupel on Tennessee football senior day win vs. Vanderbilt
Tennessee football smashed Vanderbilt 48-24 on Saturday at Neyland Stadium.
Tennessee football smashed Vanderbilt 48-24 on Saturday at Neyland Stadium.
Follow all the action on Saturday as the college football regular season wraps up.
Florida State is 12-0 heading into the ACC championship game.
Washington kicker Grady Gross had an incredible day on Saturday.
Stunned into silence at the sudden reversal of the Iron Bowl, Auburn fans tried to find shards of hope in devastation.
It's Rivalry Week, alright.
When Auburn had Alabama on the ropes late Saturday night, a hero emerged from the fray and ended the game with an all-time Iron Bowl moment. The name's Bond. Isaiah Bond.
No. 4 Washington closed out an undefeated regular season in dramatic fashion.
The stakes couldn’t have been higher, and Michigan got the best of Ohio State yet again.
Johnson also argued with Mike Tomlin during the game.
Michigan State has found its new head football coach.
McCarron will be available as backup for Jake Browning.
Andy Cole held the record previously by reaching 50 goals in 65 Premier League games.
After the injury, teammate Jevon Holland blamed New York's turf.
Here's how to watch the Ohio State vs. Michigan game this week, plus the rest of the Week 13 college football schedule.
One of Boyle's two interceptions against the Dolphins resulted in a pick-6 off a Hail Mary attempt.
The Tigers are 10-2 and should go to their first NY6 game in school history.
This week's Thursday Night Football game will be held on Black Friday. Here's what you need to know.
Tony Romo needed to be reminded there was a football game going on after Dolly Parton's halftime performance.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks game this Thanksgiving.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Commanders vs. Cowboys game.