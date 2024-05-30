Josh Heupel talks about the unique opportunity to return to Oklahoma

When the SEC schedule was initially released, one of the games that immediately jumped out was the Oklahoma Sooners SEC debut against the Tennessee Volunteers.

Because it was Oklahoma’s debut game and because it was at home, but more importantly, because it meant an OU great would be returning to Norman. When the Sooners host the Volunteers on Sept. 21, they’ll welcome back former quarterback and offensive coordinator Josh Heupel.

Heupel was a big part of the Sooners national championship team back in 2000 and was the quarterbacks coach and then offensive coordinator under Bob Stoops from 2006 to 2014.

Heupel said during the SEC meetings in Destin, Florida, “It’ll be unique to go back and play inside of that stadium being on the other sideline.”

It’ll be a unique experience for everyone involved. Heupel is a beloved figure among Sooner fans and his return will stir up a lot of memories of that national championship season and the success he had on Oklahoma’s staff.

“For my coaching career to playing career, a lot of great relationships, a lot of great memories,” Heupel said about OU. “So many people have been a huge part of helping me as a player grow as a man, helping me in this profession as well.”

As the offensive coordinator with the Sooners, Oklahoma never scored fewer than 32 points per game. Even when OU’s quarterback play wasn’t at its best, he found a way to keep the ball moving and scoring points.

He was the quarterbacks coach during the 2007 season, helping Paul Thompson make the transition from wide receiver back to quarterback. The Sooners won the Big 12 that year and Thompson was huge in the win over Nebraska.

Heupel also coached the quarterbacks during Sam Bradford’s offensive reign of terror, which led to a Heisman. Heupel was instrumental during Landry Jones’ historic career at Oklahoma as both QB coach and offensive coordinator helping Jones finish his time as the all-time leading passer at the University of Oklahoma.

Returning to Norman, Heupel has had success with Tennessee, helping turn the Vols into an offensive machine the last couple of seasons. Armed with former five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava, the former Sooners offensive coordinator will look to put on a show in what will be a memorable return.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow John on X @john9williams.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire