Josh Heupel, Steve Spurrier’s offenses by the numbers in Tennessee-Florida series
No. 12 Tennessee (3-0, 0-0 SEC) will host No. 22 Florida (2-1, 0-1 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 4.
Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT. CBS will televise the Southeastern Conference East matchup.
For the first time since 2016, ESPN “College GameDay” will broadcast from the University of Tennessee’s campus ahead of the Vols and Gators matchup.
The 2022 contest against Florida will be Josh Heupel’s second as Tennessee’s head coach.
How every Vols’ football head coach fared in second game against Florida
The Vols and Gators have played annually since 1990, Steve Spurrier’s first season as Florida’s head coach. Spurrier’s final season as Florida’s head coach came in 2001.
Ahead of Heupel’s second game against Florida, Vols Wire looks at Spurrier’s offenses by the numbers in each game from 1990-2001 against Tennessee.
The Vols totaled 423 yards in Heupel’s first game against Florida last season. Spurrier recorded three games of more than 423 yards during 12 contests with Florida against Tennessee.
Heupel and Spurrier’s offenses by the numbers in the Tennessee-Florida series are listed below.
1995 Steve Spurrier: 584 total yards
1999 Steve Spurrier: 466 total yards
1994 Steve Spurrier: 439 total yards
2021 Josh Heupel: 423 total yards
2001 Steve Spurrier: 407 total yards
1998 Steve Spurrier: 396 total yards
1993 Steve Spurrier: 387 total yards
1991 Steve Spurrier: 360 total yards
1997 Steve Spurrier: 355 total yards
2000 Steve Spurrier: 329 total yards
1996 Steve Spurrier: 304 total yards
1992 Steve Spurrier: 278 total yards
1990 Steve Spurrier: 194 total yards
