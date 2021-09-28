Josh Heupel set for Missouri return

When Tennessee travels to Missouri on Saturday, it will mark a homecoming for Volunteers’ first-year head coach Josh Heupel.

Heupel was Missouri’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach between 2016-17 under former head coach Barry Odom.

In 2016, the Tigers went 4-8 and finished last in the Southeastern Conference East division, posting league wins over Vanderbilt and Arkansas.

In 2017, Missouri went 7-6 and finished tied for fourth with Kentucky as both schools posted a 4-4 conference records.

Missouri had conference wins over Florida, Tennessee, Vanderbilt and Arkansas in 2017. The Tigers lost to Texas in the Texas Bowl.

The Tigers defeated Tennessee, 50-17, in Heupel’s second and final year as Missouri’s offensive coordinator. Tennessee defeated Missouri, 63-37, in 2016.

Kickoff for Saturday’s divisional matchup is slated for noon EDT and the game will be televised on SEC Network.