Josh Heupel or SEC officials to blame for Tennessee loss to Alabama? Fans sound off | mailbag

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Tennessee football fans are frustrated with Josh Heupel and furious with SEC game officials after the Vols blew an opportunity to beat rival Alabama.

Fans didn’t like Heupel’s failed fourth-and-1 decisions in the 34-20 loss. They didn’t like his play-calling during a second half collapse, when UT was outscored 27-0. And, of course, the coach always gets blame if his team blows a 20-7 lead.

But fans will get over it. Heupel has earned their trust. The officials, however, will get no such forgiveness.

About 150 questions were submitted by UT fans via our free Vols text group, and most were about Heupel and the officials.

No. 20 UT (5-2, 2-2 SEC) plays at Kentucky on Saturday (7 p.m. ET, ESPN). But first, let’s dive into the Week 9 Vols mailbag.

Why not run quarterback sneak from under center on fourth-and-1?

This question reminds me of 2021, when UT struggled on third-and-1 and fourth-and-1 plays but refused to go under center.

But that changed last season, when Hendon Hooker was sometimes under center. Remember Princeton Fant’s TD run as a fullback against Alabama last season was on a play where Hooker was under center. So it’s in UT’s playbook.

Every situation is different, so there’s not a one-size-fits-all play call. But I agree that most failed fourth-and-1 runs at any level of football could be solved by a simple quarterback sneak from under center. Plus, Joe Milton is 6-foot-5, 235 pounds, and Cooper Mays is an All-SEC caliber center.

Why were the fourth-and-1 plays so bad?

The first one was poorly executed, and the second one had bad personnel.

The first fourth-and-1 play appeared to be set up well for UT. The right side was open, where Milton and running back Jaylen Wright ran for either an option play or a quarterback keeper. But the execution or communication was poor.

Heupel said it was a “read off the edge (and) felt like it was condensed (but) didn’t get it going around the edge.”

The edge rusher was unblocked. If it was an option play, Milton could’ve read the edge rusher’s movements and pitched the ball to Wright. But Wright ran ahead of Milton immediately after the snap, indicating it was a quarterback keeper or that Wright prematurely made himself unavailable for a lateral pitch.

On the second fourth-and-1 play, Wright should’ve been in the game instead of Dylan Sampson. The Alabama linebacker was left one-on-one with the ball-carrier in the hole. Sampson is an elusive runner but more so in open field. Wright is a violent runner who is elusive in tight spaces and runs with power.

It would’ve been a difficult play for any running back. But the best one to do it was Wright, and he was on the sideline.

Did Josh Heupel take any blame for the loss?

Yes, he did that immediately in the postgame press conference.

“Credit to Alabama. First half we played extremely well. Second half we just weren’t good enough. Me, our coaches to our players, got to be able to play for 60 minutes against good football teams on the road,” Heupel said in his opening statement.

He also said “me, assistant coaches, the players, all of it” were to blame for the poor defensive play in the second half.

Does it make any sense that Alabama had one penalty for 5 yards?

Nope. I mean it’s possible. But it’s inconsistent with Alabama’s recent level of play. Before the UT game, Alabama averaged seven penalties for 55 yards this season.

The last time Alabama had one penalty or fewer was 2019 against Southern Miss (one for 15 yards). The last time Alabama had five penalty yards or fewer was in 2018 against Mississippi State (0 yards).

On Alabama’s first TD pass of the second half, the right tackle should’ve been called for holding. His arm was wrapped around UT defensive end Tyler Baron’s neck.

They say that holding could be called on virtually every play, and there’s some truth to that. But that was an egregious no-call, and the play turned the tide of the game.

Do you think the SEC office has influence over how a game is called?

No. Officials are graded internally by SEC coordinator of football officials John McDaid and his staff. Those evaluations are not released to media or the public. Supposedly, the best crews get the biggest games.

Each week, teams submit calls that they would like the SEC to review. Judging from Heupel’s 16 seconds of silence after being asked about officiating, I assume UT will turn in several plays from the Alabama game.

Why wasn’t UT’s fair catch on the kick return placed at the 25?

Apparently, the official thought that Dee Williams signaled for a fair catch or made a half-hearted attempt at a fair catch before Cam Seldon caught it at the 4-yard line and advanced it.

A valid fair catch signal requires a player wave his hand over his head. The replay only showed that Williams’ arms were extended to his sides. It wasn’t clear whether he waved them before that.

The NCAA rule says that if player 1 gives a “waving signal that does not meet all the requirements of a valid fair catch signal” and player 2 catches the kick, then the ball is dead where player 2 catches it.

By rule, if Williams had not met all the requirements of a valid fair catch signal and caught the kick instead of Seldon, the ball would’ve been placed on the 25. But because Williams was ruled as at least indicating a fair catch signal and Seldon caught the kick, the ball was dead where he caught it.

It’s an odd rule and rarely implemented to my knowledge. But it was confirmed quickly upon video review, so the officials were certain about it.

Did it seem like Heupel was coaching like a massive underdog with those fourth-and-1 decisions?

Yes. In real time, it appeared to be the approach of a mid-major school that was a 30-point underdog and had nothing to lose.

It was a field-position game, which is tailor-made for Alabama coach Nick Saban but not Heupel. But that’s who Heupel is. He believes aggressive play solves most problems, and he’s usually right.

When UT went for it on fourth down with a 20-7 lead, Heupel wanted to break Alabama’s will. When UT went for it on fourth down clinging to a 20-17 lead, Heupel wanted to stop Alabama’s momentum.

Heupel is a great offensive coach. But is he a poor gameday play-caller?

Heupel has been a very good gameday play-caller throughout his career. But I think it’s possible that he has too much on his plate this season.

Last season, offensive coordinator Alex Golesh took a larger portion of play-calling duties. But Heupel also had a major voice in it.

This season, it appears that dynamic has flipped with Heupel calling most of the plays while offensive coordinator Joey Halze also has a voice. However, that’s mostly an educated guess because UT is vague and secretive about its play-calling duties Everything is “collaborative.”

How soon can UT fire the offensive coordinator?

That’s quite an overreaction. Halzle won’t be fired. He’s coached under Heupel for 13 seasons at five schools, and he’s one of the most successful quarterback coaches in college football over the last few seasons.

At UCF in 2020, Halzle coached Dillon Gabriel, who led the nation in passing that season. And then Halzle coached Hooker, who had the best passer rating in UT history last season.

Now, should Heupel adjust Halzle’s offensive coordinator duties? Maybe. But that’s not clear because UT doesn’t reveal the specifics of their play-calling or game-planning duties. And they might change game-to-game anyway.

Why did Vols fall apart so quickly in the second half?

Generally, Alabama made better adjustments at halftime. And UT lacked the offensive firepower to overcome the momentum shift.

Alabama made a good adjustment to mix up UT’s pass coverage on the TD pass to start the second half. The Tide used motion and stacked receivers in a similar way that UT did against Alabama last season. Also, defensive back Tamarion McDonald fell down on the play.

UT’s offense wasn’t explosive enough to turn the tide. And it appeared that UT was conservative in play-calling but aggressive in the fourth-and-1 decision. That didn’t make sense.

But in the first half, UT missed a chance to build a buffer by kicking field goals when it could’ve gone ahead 21-0. All good teams playing at home go on runs, and Alabama was sure to have one. If UT had capitalized on early TD opportunities, it could’ve weathered Alabama’s second-half surge.

If there’s a talent gap, why can’t Heupel recruit to a top-5 level?

These things don’t happen overnight.

UT has made recruiting progress under Heupel. His 2023 signing class was ranked 10th in 247Sports Composite, which was the highest for UT since 2015. And his 2024 class is currently ranked 11th.

Alabama is the most successful program in college football history. And it’s currently coached by arguably the best coach in college football history. In the past 16 years under Saban, Alabama has had the No. 1 signing class 12 times, and it was top-five in the other four years.

And in this era, winning teams are built through recruiting, the transfer portal and NIL. UT recruiting is around a top-10 level, and its NIL may be better than that. The Vols need more hits than misses in the portal, but that’s a year-to-year evaluation.

At this point, is wide receiver Dont’e Thornton a bust?

I like to use the term “bust” for NFL players rather than college players. There’s a difference (for now).

UT doesn’t have a lot of good options at wide receiver, so Oregon transfer Dont’e Thornton is still in the mix. But the clock could be ticking on his role in the rotation because he’s dropped more passes than he’s caught.

Thornton was at least productive at Oregon (17 receptions, 366 yards, one TD last season), but he’s had the yips at UT. It’ll be interesting to see this offseason if he turns it around with extra work, fades on the depth chart or transfers. All possibilities are on the table.

Did the Vols get outcoached or outplayed in the second half?

Both. The Vols were well-prepared. But the deeper the game went, the worse they played.

Usually that happens because better players rise to the top over time or better coaches adjust on the fly during the game. Of course, one factor impacts the other.

On offense, UT still has good players. But compared to last season’s 11-2 team, it downgraded at quarterback, wide receiver, offensive line and tight end. That can’t always be overcome by a play design, especially against a top 10 team on the road.

Do you think the announcers were cheering for Alabama?

I covered the game from the press box, and I haven’t watched the full replay of the CBS broadcast. So I can’t say for sure.

But, generally, national broadcasters don’t care about which team wins. It sometimes seems that way to fans because they take positive comments for granted and regard negative comments as attacks.

Every fan base in the SEC thinks the CBS announcers are against their team.

Now, do the CBS announcers have more to say about Alabama? That’s possible. But it’s because they’re more familiar with Alabama and Saban from working so many CBS games during the Tide’s years of dominance.

That’s how fans of nonconference teams feel when SEC Network broadcasters have more to say about UT. It’s more about familiarity than bias.

Despite the nosedive, I saw signs that UT could upset Georgia. Am I crazy?

I assume that you only watched the first half (joking).

I don’t think Georgia and Alabama are that different in terms of talent. But for the Vols to beat Georgia, they’ll need a hot start and then sustain solid play deep into the game.

That should be easier at Neyland Stadium. So you’re not crazy. You’re just reasonably optimistic.

Heupel was ticked off after the game. What was the main source of his frustration?

Take your pick. Blown opportunity to beat a beatable Alabama team. Bad officiating. Poor execution by Vols in the second half. Frustration that he doesn’t have the offensive personnel to exploit Alabama’s weaknesses. And Heupel knows that some of his decisions played into the outcome.

Will quarterback Nico Iamaleava start since the SEC East title is out of reach?

No, at least not this week. Heupel thinks Milton gives UT the best chance to win, and I think he’s right. Against a good Alabama defense, Milton passed for 271 yards, two TDs and no interceptions, and he rushed for a team-high 59 yards.

Also, coaches don’t like to sacrifice wins in the present to avoid potential setbacks in the future. UT can still go 8-4, 9-3 or 10-2 with a good bowl bid with Milton, so there’s plenty to play for.

Will Iamaleava start get more snaps as a backup to prepare for 2023?

That’s more reasonable. But it’s only plausible if the circumstances are right.

If Milton is playing well in a close game, UT won’t pull him just to give Iamaleava playing time. That could take the Kentucky, Georgia and Missouri games off the table. They should be competitive.

The best chances for lopsided scores are against Connecticut and Vanderbilt.

How did this loss change your record prediction for this season?

It didn’t. I predicted UT would go 9-3, and that’s still on the table.

I also predicted the Vols would play in a Florida bowl. I thought the most likely outcome was the Citrus Bowl at 9-3. But an 8-4 record and either the ReliaQuest Bowl (formerly Outback) or TaxSlayer Gator Bowl also made sense.

