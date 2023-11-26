What Josh Heupel said about Tennessee-Vanderbilt scuffle in first half: Vols didn't play smart

Josh Heupel stressed playing smart football with his Tennessee football team as the level of chippy play grew Saturday at Neyland Stadium.

"It got pretty chippy for a little bit," Heupel said. "Talked about it at halftime, playing smart football. We didn’t necessarily do that. We had more penalties than we wanted.”

Tennessee and Vanderbilt had a brief brouhaha late in the second quarter of UT's 48-24 win that resulted in three unsportsmanlike penalties in a game that featured six. Heupel said he addressed the tensions on the sideline to try and quell the issues. No. 21 Tennessee (8-4, 4-4 SEC) had 10 penalties for 108 yards against Vanderbilt (2-10, 0-10).

Tennessee defensive end Tyler Baron and defensive lineman Dominic Bailey and Vanderbilt's Delfin Xavier Castillo drew unsportsmanlike penalties for their roles in the kerfuffle, which started in front of the UT bench and caused the benches to partially clear after tensions rose on previous play.

Commodores coach Clark Lea drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty prior to the play after a series of stress-building moments. Vanderbilt cornerback Alan Wright got an unsportsmanlike penalty after a Tennessee extra-point late in the second quarter to bring the total to five in the first half between the teams.

A few plays before the skirmish started, Baron hit Vanderbilt quarterback A.J. Swann after a whistle for a false start, which started the tensions. Vanderbilt players got after UT defensive end James Pearce Jr. after a sack on the following play, which was wiped out due to a delay of game. Pearce and UT's Joshua Josephs walloped Swann in the backfield. The play trickled toward the Vanderbilt sideline as Commodores players got after Pearce, who walked away. Lea was penalized after the back-to-back hits on Swann on plays that were blown dead due to penalties.

Vanderbilt running back Sedrick Alexander rushed up the middle for a 3-yard gain on third-and-39 following Lea's penalty. Well away from play, Baron and Castillo got involved and the brouhaha began.

This story will be updated.

Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics. Email him at michael.wilson@knoxnews.com and follow him on Twitter @ByMikeWilson. If you enjoy Mike’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: What Josh Heupel said about Tennessee-Vanderbilt fight in first half