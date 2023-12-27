What Josh Heupel said about Joe Milton opting out but staying with Tennessee football for Citrus Bowl

ORLANDO, Fla. – Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton opted out of the Citrus Bowl, but he will still be on the sideline when freshman Nico Iamaleava makes his first start.

On Wednesday, Milton announced on Instagram that he was opting out of the bowl game to prepare for the NFL Draft. But he is still with the team for practice and meetings.

And after practice, coach Josh Heupel said Milton will be on the sideline when No. 21 Tennessee (8-4) plays No. 17 Iowa (10-3) on Monday (1 p.m. ET, ABC) at Camping World Stadium.

“Joe has been with us throughout bowl preparation as he was going through his process. Guys are excited to play with Nico,” Heupel said. “They appreciate Joe, obviously, for everything he has done. He has been a great teammate to everybody inside that locker room and to Nico, as well. He’s been a part of the preparation and he’ll be with us all week long.”

Milton, a sixth-year senior, started all 12 games this season, and he participated in bowl practices in Knoxville. He completed 64.7% of his passes for 2,813 yards, 20 TDs and five interceptions. He also rushed for 299 yards and seven TDs.

Iamaleava has played only four games, all late in lopsided wins. He has completed 61.5% of his passes (16 of 26) for 163 yards and one TD,

Heupel said early in bowl preparation, he still anticipated that Milton would play. But that changed in the past 10 days.

“We knew there was a process that (Milton) was going to go through as we got into game week,” Heupel said. “When I say game week, (I mean) the preparation post-signing day (Dec. 20) or really right before. As we got into game planning mode, Nico has gotten the majority of the reps.”

Milton's presence may be similar to when Hendon Hooker was at the Orange Bowl last season. However, Hooker was recovering from a season-ending knee injury, and Milton is healthy.

Nevertheless, Milton has served as a big brother to Iamaleava since the five-star quarterback arrived at Tennessee a year ago. Iamaleava will need his help in preparing for Iowa, which touts a top-five defense.

Adam Sparks is the Tennessee football beat reporter. Email adam.sparks@knoxnews.com. X, formerly known as Twitter@AdamSparks. Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee football: Josh Heupel on Joe Milton opt out for Citrus Bowl