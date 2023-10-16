Josh Heupel: Running ball is Tennessee 'bread and butter,' not passing
Tennessee coach Josh Heupel was ecstatic with the Vols' dominant rushing offense against Texas A&M. UT plays at Alabama on Saturday.
Head coach Gregg Berhalter broke down the lessons learned from the USMNT's loss to Germany at a pre-training news conference Monday.
David Montgomery landed awkwardly after a 19-yard reception in the first half on Sunday in Florida.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
The Bengals are back to .500. Now they get a bye week for Joe Burrow to continue to get healthy. They still have a Super Bowl-caliber roster. And perhaps most crucially, they've done this before.
Josh Jackson, who has played for the Suns, Grizzlies, Pistons, and Kings, has been accused of rape and orchestrating a robbery after a Super Bowl party in 2022.
The Jaguars aren't sure if they'll have their starting quarterback on Thursday.
Bears coach Matt Eberflus said there's no timeline for Justin Fields return. It'll depend on his grip strength moving forward.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
Yahoo Sports takes a look at 12 top performers and a few other prospects who played well ahead of the high school season.
Brock Bowers, one of the best players in college football, has been the top target for Georgia QB Carson Beck this season.
Campbell will support teachers in cities where he grew up, went to college and where he's played in the NFL.
Oregon's coach was aggressive the whole game. Was it always the smart play? Also in this edition: Deion Sanders and Colorado have taken their lumps after an embarrassing few weeks but far exceeded expectations.
Fantasy analyst Dalton Del Don puts a bow on the NFL's Sunday action and fantasy happenings in Week 6.
“The kid Carter, what a game he had out there," manager Bruce Bochy marveled after the Rangers' ALCS Game 1 victory over the Astros.
The Week 6 NFL Sunday slate might have been the wildest one yet. We saw the two remaining unbeatens fall to teams playing with backup QBs and an SNF finish that went down to the literal final play. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski go game-by-game and provide their instant fantasy reactions to all the action from Week 6.
As the Eagles flocked back into the visiting locker room at MetLife Stadium, Sirianni didn’t address his players. He instead allowed his players to speak to their teammates.
It was a fitting ending to another bad day for the Patriots.
The Titans' defensive tackle said the team needs to figure out who on the 2-4 team still wants to play.
Jalen Hurts threw a late interception and the Jets capitalized to climb back to .500 and earn their first win over Philadelphia in franchise history.