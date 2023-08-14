Josh Heupel has reversed Tennessee football's dreadful road record. Is Alabama next? | Adams

Tennessee football’s 52-49 victory over Alabama ranks as the highlight of a highlight-filled 2022 season.

The victory ended UT’s 15-game losing streak to its biggest rival, cost Alabama a shot at the College Football Playoff and helped keep Tennessee in the national championship conversation until the second half of November.

But the victory over LSU was just as indicative of the progress the Vols made in the first two seasons under coach Josh Heupel.

Before Heupel was hired to replace Jeremy Pruitt in January 2021, the Vols were 21-46 on the road for 14 seasons. That also included all regular-season games at neutral sites.

No wonder, UT went through so many coaches. Phillip Fulmer, Lane Kiffin, Derek Dooley, Butch Jones and Pruitt all shared the blame for UT’s lack of success on the road.

During those 14 seasons, only Jones had a winning season on the road. The Vols went 3-2 on the road in 2015 on their way to a 9-4 record.

Contrast all those road failures with what has transpired on Heupel’s watch. The Vols have yet to have a losing road record in his two seasons on the job.

Tennessee went 2-2 on the road in 2021 and 3-2 last season. Two of the road victories in 2022 were against nationally ranked teams − Pittsburgh and LSU.

But the LSU game stood out. Tennessee didn’t just win. It dominated in a 40-13 victory at Tiger Stadium, one of the most hostile venues in college football. The victory loomed even larger after LSU went on to beat Alabama and win the SEC West.

A winning road record is nothing new for Heupel. In three seasons at UCF, his teams won 11 of 15 road games. In 2017, when Heupel was the offensive coordinator at Missouri, the Tigers were 3-2 on the road. And his offense averaged 41.2 points in five road games.

If Heupel can manage another winning record on the road, the Vols could match last year’s 10-2 regular-season record.

The season opener in Nashville against Virginia shouldn’t be a problem. The Cavaliers could be the worst team in the ACC. Nor should a November trip to Missouri be daunting. Vanderbilt is likely the only reason the Tigers won’t finish last in the SEC East.

The biggest road streaks are glaring.

The Vols have lost nine consecutive games in The Swamp, where they last won in 2003. They also have lost nine consecutive games at Alabama. Their last victory at Bryant-Denny Stadium was in 2003.

Nonetheless, UT will go to Florida as a rare favorite. The Gators suffered through a losing season under their first-year coach Billy Napier in 2022 and could be headed for more of the same this go-round.

Tennessee will assume a familiar underdog role at Alabama. But at least it won’t be facing another Heisman Trophy candidate at quarterback as it has so often in recent years. The Tide’s uncertainty at quarterback gives Vols fans cause for optimism.

The next most difficult road challenge could be at Kentucky. That road trip shouldn’t leave the Vols shaking in their sneakers, though.

ADAMS: Don't believe in Tennessee football quarterback Joe Milton? This might change your mind

Tennessee has won 17 of its last 19 games in Lexington. Even Jones won twice there. Dooley and Pruitt won once apiece.

That history indicates a trip to Lexington for Heupel’s third team again could be short and sweet.

John Adams is a senior columnist. He may be reached at 865-342-6284 or john.adams@knoxnews.com. Follow him at: twitter.com/johnadamskns.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Josh Heupel reverses Tennessee football road woes. Is Alabama next?