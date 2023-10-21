Josh Heupel responds with silence when asked about Tennessee-Alabama officiating

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. − Josh Heupel was silent for approximately 15 seconds when asked about the officiating in Tennessee football against Alabama on Saturday in UT's 34-20 loss to the Crimson Tide.

“Next question, yeah? Was that a long enough silence?" Heupel said after breaking his silence.

The question that prompted Heupel's silence asked if officiating was one-sided and if he felt like Tennessee had to play two-hand touch while Alabama was allowed to play "Mortal Kombat."

Tennessee was flagged for eight penalties for 55 yards, while Alabama was called for one penalty that cost the Crimson Tide five yards.

UT had a significant holding penalty called on defensive back Gabe Jeudy-Lally on a third-and-9 from the Tennessee 36. Alabama ended the drive with a field goal to take a 27-20 lead.

This story will be updated.

