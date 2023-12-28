Josh Heupel reflects on returning to Orlando

Josh Heupel served as UCF’s head coach from 2018-20.

He compiled a 28-8 record and won the American Athletic Conference championship in 2018.

Tennessee practiced at UCF on Wednesday in preparation for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida versus Iowa.

Heupel discussed being back in Orlando and practicing at UCF where he previously coached.

“A lot of our staff, too, was here as well,” Heupel said. “Their administration has been great hosting us this week. A lot of great memories. Middle part of the week we’ve got a night where a bunch of former players are coming over to the hotel, and it will be awesome just to catch up with those guys.”

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire