Josh Heupel recaps Vols’ performance against Georgia

No. 1 Georgia (11-0, 8-0 SEC) defeated No. 19 Tennessee (7-4, 3-4 SEC), 38-10, Saturday at Neyland Stadium.

Third-year head coach Josh Heupel recapped the Vols’ performance after the game.

“There’s been a lot of good ball played by the orange in that stadium for a while,” Heupel said. “Tonight that was certainly not it. I give Georgia a ton of credit. They’re a really good football team and they have been for a while. Early in the game, third down was a huge part of it. They were able to convert. We weren’t able to convert any of our third down situations. After the initial run by us, we had a little bit of efficiency but couldn’t sustain drives. I say efficiency in the run game, but we weren’t able to sustain anything. They were able to make plays, stay on the field, convert third downs and score points. I like that we were able to get something out of the two-minute drive at the end of the half, but defense starts fast in the third quarter and offense wasn’t able to put anything together. Disappointed. Offensively, third downs, two of 11, you’re not going to win. Look at their conversion rate, that’s how you win. Disappointing.

“We’ve got to regroup. We’re banged up. You guys saw that before the game, during the game. This game doesn’t care about it. We’ve got to come ready to play next Saturday.”

