Josh Heupel recaps Vols’ defensive performance versus Texas A&M

Texas A&M produced 277 total yards (223 passing, 54 rushing) in its 20-13 loss at Tennessee on Saturday.

Tennessee recorded two interceptions, two sacks and five tackles for a loss versus the Aggies.

Third-year head coach Josh Heupel discussed the Vols’ defensive performance against Texas A&M.

“Really, the first drive after that they played really pretty dialed in football,” Heupel said. “Gap integrity, did a good job in the run game, got after the quarterback, you know the mixture of our coverages. We were in the right place at the right time. They hit a couple play actions, but all in all just the physicality, the effort, the strength and playing smart football. You put that together and it’s a great performance by those guys today.”

PHOTOS: Tennessee football defeats Texas A&M in front of Checker Neyland

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire