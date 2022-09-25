Josh Heupel recaps Tennessee’s win against Florida

No. 12 Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 SEC) hosted No. 22 Florida (2-2, 0-2 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 4.

The Vols defeated Florida, 38-33.

Following the SEC East matchup, second-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel discussed the Vols’ win.

“What a great night on campus and on Rocky Top,” Heupel said. “Fanbase had unbelievable energy. I knew it would be that way, but it even surpassed my expectations. Vol Walk was unlike anything I have ever seen as a college football player or college coach. The energy inside the stadium was electric. You guys are a huge part of this win tonight. I appreciate everything you guys have done here as we try to build this program.

“I’m really excited for our players, just the growth that they’ve shown, the ability to compete no matter what the score was, no matter what was going on in the football game, just being resilient and fierce competitors where we have grown in the time that I have been here. I’m just really proud of our players. There is a whole lot that we can do a whole lot better, but the goal for us is to find a way to win each Saturday that we are on the field and be the best football team. We were able to do that tonight. Great game, man. It was fun having a lot of VFLs back, too. We had a lot of former players back. It is great to have guys from all eras: the 80, the 90s, the 2000s and the 2010s. It is important that we have those guys around, and I appreciate those guys making the trip and being a part of this tonight.”

Heupel’s additional recap of the Vols’ win against Florida is below from a transcript provided by the University of Tennessee.

On how it feels to win a game with this much hype around it

“The gameday atmosphere, that is Rocky Top. This is what it is. There have been some times where it has not been that, but Vol Walk the way it is, that stadium rocking the way that it is, that is Rocky Top. For our recruits and our players, it is what we built. This is one of the great stories in all of college football. That is why the stadium looks the way that it does. I thought our players handled the week itself in a really positive way. I told them early in the week everything we worked for, and having been a player, blocking out the outside noise is not real. It is everywhere, so you are going to hear it. Understand the opportunity you have created for yourself, what the game is going to look like, and the opportunity to have College GameDay being here, the stadium, the energy, all that. Understand what it is, and now, it is about your preparation. I told the players today when we got done with our walkthrough right before we got on the bus, soak it in, enjoy the moment of Vol Walk, enjoy what it looks like running out of that T today, and then reset and be fierce in a way that we compete for each other. I thought they prepared in a great way, and they were opportunistic and competed really hard for each other.”

Story continues

On the 99-yard touchdown drive right before halftime

“Obviously, it was huge in the way that the game played out. We scored on that one, and then we scored at the beginning of the third quarter. We were in some long-yard situations during the course of that drive, got it going, made a huge play with Ramel (Keyton) down the sideline. There were some big plays in the football game. Hendon (Hooker) played his butt off; he played at an elite level. Decisive with the football, accurate with the football, intermediate, short, long. Used his legs at the right time, created big plays there, and just was a tough competitor. Offensively, we fed off of him all night long.”

On how the receivers stepped up in Cedric Tillman’s absence

“Nobody was happier in the locker room than Cedric was. It is a team game; we love Ced and recognize what he brings to the table. Somebody goes down, I do not care what position or what unit it is on, it has to be that next- man-up mentality. You have heard me talk about preparing for your opportunities, so that when you get it, you are ready to take advantage of it. I thought Ramel did a great job tonight, made big plays, won his one-on-ones and executed extremely well. With Ced, with a bye week here, we will see where we are at, but hopefully, we will get him back for the next one.”

On Hendon Hooker’s toughness and the run defense

“Hendon was fierce. He played like a warrior tonight. We had a lot of guys that did that tonight, but Hendon was relentless in the way he competed. Obviously, it was well enough to play the way that he did. He played at an unbelievable and elite level. Defensively, I have not even looked at the stats yet. I don’t know what their rushes were, but I thought for the most part we handled the run game extremely well. There were a couple of times we let them come out the back door on some of those zone read concepts. The quarterback hurt us a couple of times early. We didn’t get to him as much in our max protection as we needed to. They let them hit some shots down the field, but I thought we did a good job against the rush.”

On offensive efficiency despite early turnovers

“The fumbles were critical. They hurt. The fourth downs where we were not able to convert, we had been executing those at a really high level. Those were things that hurt us in the football game and changed the way the game was played. We gave them the opportunity to get an onside kick and have a chance there at the end. At the end of the day, there’s a lot of things in all three phases that we can get better at. However, we’ll take this one and enjoy it.”

On having the next-man-up mentality and Ramel Keyton stepping up

“You guys have seen him when he’s been given the opportunity. He’s made plays not only in the early part of this year but last year, too. Hendon (Hooker) has great confidence in him and really that tells you everything you need to know about Ramel as a player. We have a ton of confidence in him, too.”

On if winning rivalry games is a program benchmark

“I don’t know the answer to that other than this was the next one on our journey here this year. Our kids competed and prepared a great way and found a way to get a win. This is huge for our fan base. Obviously, the past is the past for the guys, coaches and players inside our program, but it’s something I am sure our fan base was aware of. I’m really proud of our guys. They compete man, and today was a good example of that.”

On Florida recovering the onside kick with 17 seconds left and the aggression on the final play

“Yeah, make a play. We did not want them to sit back there and pat it all day long and find a way to get off the football field and come away with a win. Obviously, the hands team has to find a way to come up with that one on the second attempt, and there are some things we could do better. Clock management could change that too.”

On the defensive stops early in the game

“The early part of our game, both teams go down and don’t get points early. The stops, the missed field goal, and the pressure we applied on the field goal, all of that was a huge part of the football game. Our kids were resilient and continue to compete. There are some things defensively we did really well. There are some things that we have to get better at and just communication being in the right spot as far as our drops in the secondary. Playing a little bit tighter in some of the situational football, not only on second-and-long, a decent amount. We can’t get off the football field in second-and-long and third-and-long the way that we need to.”

On if he likes where Tennessee’s bye week this early in the season

“You never get to control it. You never know if it’s going be the right time. For us, it is the right time. We get an opportunity for some guys to catch their breath and hopefully get a little bit healthier. That is in all three phases of the game.”

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire