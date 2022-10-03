Josh Heupel provides Vols’ injury updates ahead of LSU game

No. 8 Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 SEC) will play at LSU (4-1, 2-0 SEC) Saturday in Week 6.

Kickoff between the Vols and Tigers is slated for noon EDT. ESPN will televise the SEC matchup.

Tennessee had an open date in Week 5.

Ahead of Saturday’s contest, second-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel provided injury updates for the Vols.

Heupel confirmed wide receiver Cedric Tillman had surgery due to an ankle injury and will be evaluated ahead of playing LSU.

Defensive back Warren Burrell also had upper body surgery and is out for the season.

Below is game week information for the Vols ahead of playing at LSU.

Where Josh Heupel’s offense ranks nationally after Week 5

How head coaches view teams in SEC ahead of Week 6

FBS head coaches rank top 46 teams following Week 5

USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll: Where Tennessee is ranked after Week 5

Kirk Herbstreit releases top six teams after Week 5

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire