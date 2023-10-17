Josh Heupel provides update for three Vols ahead of Alabama game

No. 8 Alabama (6-1, 4-0 SEC) will host No. 15 Tennessee (5-1, 2-1 SEC) at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on Saturday in Week 8.

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel provided an update on the status of offensive lineman Gerald Mincey and defensive linemen Daevin Hobbs and Omarr Norman-Lott ahead of playing Alabama.

“Believe all of those guys will be ready as we go through this week,” Heupel said. “Anticipate those guys being ready to go.”

Kickoff between the Vols and Crimson Tide is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT and will be televised by CBS.

Tennessee enters the Week 8 contest after defeating Texas A&M, 20-13. Alabama was victorious against Arkansas, 24-21, last week.

