Josh Heupel previews Vols’ game week versus Ole Miss

Tennessee (4-2, 2-1 SEC) will host No. 14 Ole Miss (4-1, 1-1 SEC) and head coach Lane Kiffin Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 7.

Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT and SEC Network will televise the matchup.

First-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel met with media Monday and previewed the Vols preparing for Ole Miss.

“Great day in the building with the guys,” Heupel said. “Great energy, obviously they know the challenge that we have here at the end of the week. It’s an opportunity for us to point out a lot of positives the other day. I thought we played extremely hard, played smart for a good portion of the football game and had some young guys that had their first action on an offensive or defensive unit that took advantage of those opportunities and played extremely well. I’m proud to see that, great learning lesson for all our guys inside of our program. Then there were things that we have an opportunity to correct, too. I think guys took coaching on that side and the coaches took the coaching too.

“All of us got a chance to get better and we’re going to need to be better as we go into this stretch because Ole Miss is a really good football team. I’m looking forward to an electric atmosphere this weekend. We need everybody in orange and white at the stadium, be there early, be loud and make it a hostile environment for the opponent that’s coming in. A really good football team that we’re facing, in all three phases. Obviously, offensively, their quarterback (Matt Corral) is a special player and has done a tremendous job, this season in particular, but last season as well. He’s a dynamic playmaker and we got to make it tough on him all night long. Got to do a great job of bottling him up as well.”