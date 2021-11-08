Josh Heupel previews Tennessee playing Georgia

Tennessee (5-4, 3-3 SEC) will host No. 1 Georgia (9-0, 7-0 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium.

Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. EST and CBS will televise the Southeastern Conference East division matchup.

Ahead of Saturday’s contest, first-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel met with media and previewed the Vols playing Georgia following a 45-42 win at Kentucky.

“Great having the guys back in the building, obviously a lot of excitement,” Heupel said. “From players, to staff, huge week right here. Great opponent in Georgia. Excited to get going with these guys. Defensively, Georgia is playing as well as anyone in the country. Personnel is really strong, all three levels of the defense. Offensively, playing really efficient football. Quarterback is making plays. Play action pass, got to do a great job of having your eyes on your key. They are extremely physical up front and can run the football.

“Huge test for us and one that we are very excited about. Great to be back home, been a long time since we’ve gotten a chance to play inside Neyland Stadium. Expect a great environment back home. Looking forward to the opportunity to play well and go compete together.”