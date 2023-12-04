Josh Heupel previews Tennessee-Iowa matchup in Citrus Bowl

No. 23 Tennessee (8-4, 4-4 SEC) will play No. 17 Iowa (10-3, 7-2 Big Ten) in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1, 2024.

Rankings reflect the US LBM Coaches Poll.

Kickoff between the Vols and Hawkeyes is slated for 1 p.m. EST. ABC will televise the matchup at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Third-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel met with media and previewed the bowl game matchup.

“Excited to be with you here today and be the representative to be able to talk about us having the opportunity to go play in the Florida Citrus Bowl,” Heupel said. “Our entire program is so excited to have the opportunity to come to the City of Orlando, represent Tennessee football and our university on New Year’s day. This is a huge opportunity. Appreciate Steve Hogan and everybody associated with Florida Citrus Sports and choosing Tennessee, it’s been a long time since we’ve been able to be down in Orlando and we are looking forward to the opportunity of coming back. For myself, it’s an area that I’m familiar with. Our family is, as well. We’re really excited about the opportunity to be there. I know that our players are going to enjoy a great week of festivities as they have an opportunity to partake in some of the things that are available there inside of the community. Excited about being in Orlando, playing in this football game.

“It goes without saying that we understand the quality of the that we are facing in Iowa. It’s a proud football program. Coach (Kirk) Ferentz has done an unbelievable job over his tenure there. You look at them winning their division two out of the last three years, having an opportunity to play for their conference championship last night. Statistically, you look at them, they are one of the best in college football defensively. It’s a program that prides itself on playing hard, playing smart and playing physical, and they certainly do all of those things. Again, looking forward to the opportunity to be down in Orlando playing in a great game, one that as a kid I grew up watching on New Year’s day, and excited for the opportunity.”

