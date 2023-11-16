Josh Heupel previews Tennessee-Georgia for final time

Third-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel met with media for a final time on Thursday during Week 12.

No. 19 Tennessee (7-3, 3-3 SEC) will host No. 1 Georgia (10-0, 7-0 SEC) on Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 12.

Rankings reflect the US LBM Coaches Poll.

Kickoff between the Vols and Bulldogs at Neyland Stadium is slated for 3:30 p.m. EST.

CBS will televise the Southeastern Conference East matchup. Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Gary Danielson (analyst) and Jenny Dell (sideline) will be on the call.

READ: Tennessee football releases depth chart for Georgia game

Heupel’s final media availability on Thursday ahead of Tennessee hosting Georgia can be watched below.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire