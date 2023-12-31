Josh Heupel previews Citrus Bowl for final time

Third-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel met with media for a final time on Sunday ahead of the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.

Heupel discussed bowl week and playing Iowa on Monday (1 p.m. EST, ABC).

“This has been a great week for our staff, our families and our players. I want to thank Steve Hogan everyone and associated with Florida Citrus Sports,” Heupel said. “It is a first-class operation. They have done a tremendous job of creating a great experience and taking care of everybody the entire week. It has been fun for myself, my wife and a lot of our staff to be back in the great city of Orlando. A lot of great memories, having spent three years here, and it has been fun to catch up with a lot of familiar faces, those at UCF, but also throughout the entire community. It has been a fun week to kind of go back and get a chance to see a lot of people that have helped me on my journey and been a part of the success that we have had at the previous stop at UCF.

“Excited about the game tomorrow. This is a big-time college football game, great way to kick off 2024. We recognize coach (Kirk) Ferentz and his staff and their program, what they have done this year, but during the course of his tenure, as well. They play extremely tough, smart and physical. Great opponent and looking forward to kicking off.”

