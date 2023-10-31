Josh Heupel: 'He plays the part of a Tennessee offensive lineman'
Tennessee left tackle John Campbell was named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week after the Vols beat Kentucky. Coach Josh Heupel reacted to the honor.
Will multiple NCAA investigations lead to Jim Harbaugh's ouster at Michigan? And what will Texas A&M do about the Jimbo Fisher dilemma? Those are just a few of the high-profile coaching jobs worth watching.
The Rangers have a chance to take a 3-1 lead over the Diamondbacks, but they may be without the biggest star of the postseason in Game 4.
Is it finally the year a receiver gets consideration for MVP?
Swinney was not here for a question about his $115 million contract in the midst of a 4-4 campaign.
Kenny Pickett went down with a rib injury in the first half of the Steelers' loss to the Jaguars on Sunday and was replaced by Mitch Trubisky.
It's another Tuesday edition of the 'People's Panic Meter' as Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens go through your submissions to determine which guys we should be panicking about the rest of the fantasy season. Behrens also provides his top waiver wire pickups for Week 9.
The Giants traded Leonard Williams, the Pro Bowl defensive lineman, to the Seahawks for a 2024 and 2025 draft pick.
Nae’Qwan Tomlin was arrested on Sunday morning at a bar near Kansas State’s campus after an alleged fight.
The Brian Ferentz saga at Iowa is coming to an end.
Joshua Dobbs was benched after coach Jonathan Gannon rewatched Sunday's loss.
Fantasy analyst Andy Behrens uncovers waiver wire recommendations to help your roster through bye weeks and rest of season.
Jones has missed the last three games with a neck injury.
The Titans rookie quarterback earned another start.
Mitchell Evans leads Notre Dame in both receptions (29) and receiving yards (422).
In three short years recruiting for the Duke program, Scheyer and his staff have landed nine five-star recruits and four four-stars.
'I don't care what nobody say,' Diontae Johnson said after the Steelers' 20-10 loss to the Jags. 'They cost us the game.'
The Broncos trolled the Chiefs and TE Travis Kelce by playing the Taylor Swift hit after upsetting the AFC West leaders.
It's been a roller coaster season already, hasn't it? Well, this is the week teams lock in what they'll be the rest of the year as they chase a Super Bowl ring. Welcome to NFL Midway Point.
Kendrick Bourne was in the midst of a solid season with the Patriots before the injury.
Nuggets center Nikola Jokić, Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown, Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama and Rangers slugger Adolis García headline the top 13 plays of the weekend.