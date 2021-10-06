Josh Heupel’s offensive play-calling performance evaluated, graded against Missouri

Tennessee (3-2, 1-1 SEC) defeated Missouri, 62-24, in Week 5 on the road.

Each week, Adam McClintock grades every FBS play-caller and how well they performed against their opponent. Coordinators and head coaches who call plays are graded against an FBS opponent.

McClintock’s metrics gave first-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel an A+ grading against Missouri. Heupel calls offensive plays for the Vols.

2021 Tennessee Vols’ football schedule