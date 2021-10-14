Josh Heupel’s offensive play-calling performance evaluated, graded against South Carolina
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Tennessee (4-2, 2-1 SEC) defeated South Carolina, 45-20, in Week 6.
Each week, Adam McClintock grades every FBS play-caller and how well they performed against their opponent. Coordinators and head coaches who call plays are graded against an FBS opponent.
McClintock’s metrics gave first-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel an A- grading against South Carolina. Heupel calls offensive plays for the Vols.
To signup for all of McClintock’s college football metrics and play-callers’ grades, you can become a member here or below.
Become a member of Adam McClintock’s college football analytics and metrics
2021 Tennessee Vols’ football schedule
Sept. 2 Bowling Green (W, 38-6)
Sept. 11 Pittsburgh (L, 41-34)
Sept. 18 Tennessee Tech (W, 56-0)
Sept. 25 at Florida (L, 38-14)
Oct. 2 at Missouri (W, 62-24)
Oct. 9 South Carolina (45-20)
Oct. 16 Ole Miss
Oct. 23 at Alabama
Nov. 6 at Kentucky
Nov. 13 Georgia
Nov. 20 South Alabama
Nov. 27 Vanderbilt