Josh Heupel’s offense projected to compete for national championship in FBS, FCS playoffs

Josh Heupel’s offense is transforming the sport of college football in the Football Bowl Subdivision and Football Championship Subdivision.

Tennessee has played one less game than most FBS teams due to having an open date in Week 5. The Vols’ offense under Heupel ranks first nationally in yards per game (551) in the FBS.

Tennessee and Heupel’s entire statistics and where they currently rank nationally can be viewed here.

In the FCS, Fordham ranks first in the following categories:

Total points: 344 (First in FCS)

Points per game: 49.1 (First in FCS)

Total yards: 4,347 (First in FCS)

Total yards per game: 621.0 (First in FCS)

Yards per play: 8.17 (First in FCS)

Passing yards: 3,058 (First in FCS)

Passing yards per game: 436.9 (First in FCS)

Passing touchdowns: 34 (First in FCS)

Fordham quarterback Tim DeMorat (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Fordham has experienced offensive success under offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kevin Decker and tight ends coach David Weeks.

Weeks was brought in to help install Heupel’s offense at Fordham. He has served as the Rams’ tight ends coach from 2021-22.

Weeks came to Fordham after serving as a student assistant quarterbacks coach from 2018-19 at UCF under Heupel. At UCF under Heupel, Weeks was responsible for helping provide input and breaking down opponent and self-scout film, creating cutups of opponents and self-scout specific film, creating weekly post-game packets and charts, a weekly red zone report, and drawing weekly installs.

Both Tennessee and Fordham’s success offensively and winning games have resulted in the two programs receiving projections to play in the College Football Playoff and the FCS playoffs.

The Vols (6-0, 3-0 SEC) have recorded four top 25 wins through six games, while Fordham (6-1, 2-0 Patriot League) has scored 40-plus points in every contest this season. Fordham’s only loss this season took place Sept. 24 against FBS, Mid-American Conference opponent Ohio. Ohio defeated the Rams, 59-52.

Below are recent playoff projections for Tennessee and Fordham.

ESPN (Mark Schlabach)

College Football semifinal Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: Tennessee verus Ohio State

CBS Sports (Jerry Palm)

College Football Playoff semifinal Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: Tennessee versus Georgia

Athlon Sports (Steven Lassan)

College Football Playoff trophy

College Football semifinal Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: Tennessee versus Ohio State

Action Network (Brett McMurphy)

College Football semifinal Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: Tennessee verus Georgia

SB Nation (Jared Miller)

FCS playoffs: Fordham at Delaware

