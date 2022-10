Josh Heupel’s offense on pace for historic performance against Alabama

No. 8 Tennessee (5-0, 2-0 SEC) will host No. 1 Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 7.

Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT. CBS will televise the Southeastern Conference matchup.

Nick Saban has served as Alabama’s head coach since 2007.

Following a 7-6 record in 2007, Saban has lost 12 regular-season games at Alabama.

In Alabama’s 12 regular-season losses since 2008, opponents have combined for a total of 4,578 yards (381.5 yards per game). The Crimson Tide have allowed 2,795 passing yards (232.9 average passing yards per game) and 1,829 rushing yards (152.4 average rushing yards per game).

Opponents have scored 386 points (32.2 average points per game), while Alabama has produced 319 points (26.6 average points per game) in the 12 regular-season losses.

Saturday’s contest between Tennessee and Alabama will be Josh Heupel’s second against Saban as the Vols’ head coach.

Alabama defeated Tennessee, 52-24, at Bryant-Denny Stadium in 2021. The Crimson Tide outscored Tennessee, 28-7, in the fourth quarter. Tennessee totaled 347 yards (282 passing, 65 rushing) against Alabama last season.

Below is a breakdown of how team’s performed in Alabama’s 12 regular-season losses under Saban since 2008.

2010: South Carolina 35, Alabama 21

Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images

South Carolina’s yards: 311 (206 passing, 110 rushing)

2010: LSU 24, Alabama 21

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

LSU’s yards: 433 (220 passing, 225 rushing)

2010: Auburn 28, Alabama 27

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn’s total yards: 324 (242 passing, 108 rushing)

2011: LSU 9, Alabama 6 (OT)

Mickey Welsh, Montgomery Advertiser via Imagn Content Services, LLC

LSU’s total yards: 239 (94 passing, 148 rushing)

2012: Texas A&M 29, Alabama 24

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M’s total yards: 418 (253 passing, 165 rushing)

2013: Auburn 34, Alabama 28

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn’s total yards: 393 (97 passing, 296 rushing)

2014: Ole Miss 23, Alabama 17

Story continues

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss’ total yards: 327 (251 passing, 76 rushing)

2015: Ole Miss 43, Alabama 37

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss’s total yards: 433 (341 passing, 92 rushing)

2017: Auburn 26, Alabama 14

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn’s total yards: 408 (240 passing, 168 rushing)

2019: LSU 46, Alabama 41

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

LSU’s total yards: 559 (393 passing, 166 rushing)

2019: Auburn 48, Alabama 45

Gary Cosby Jr. via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Auburn’s total yards: 354 (173 passing, 181 rushing)

2021: Texas A&M 41, Alabama 38

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M’s total yards: 379 (285 passing, 94 rushing)

Josh Heupel and Tennessee's offense through five games in 2022

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Josh Heupel and Tennessee’s offense through five games in 2022:

Points per game average: 46.8

Total yards: 2,739 (547.8 average per game)

Passing yards: 1,702 (340.4 average per game)

Rushing yards: 1,037 (207.4 average per game)

Alabama’s opponents’ offense in every regular-season win against Nick Saban since 2008:

Points per game average: 32.2

Yards per game average: 381.5

Passing yards per game average: 232.9

Rushing yards per game average: 152.4

‘Josh Heupel’s Offense’ e-book now available

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire