Josh Heupel’s offense by the numbers against Pittsburgh at UCF

Tennessee will host Pittsburgh on Sept. 11 at Neyland Stadium.

Kickoff is slated for noon EDT. ESPN will televise the matchup.

First-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel competed against Pittsburgh twice when serving in the same capacity at UCF.

UCF defeated the Panthers, 45-14, in 2018 at Spectrum Stadium in Orlando, Florida. During the 2019 campaign, Pittsburgh was victorious against the Knights, 35-34, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

In 2019, UCF totaled 423 offensive yards (338 passing, 85 rushing). Heupel’s offense totaled 568 yards (328 passing, 240 rushing) in 2018 against the Panthers.

Below are Heupel’s top performers on offense against Pittsburgh in the 2018 and 2019 contests.

2019 - Dillon Gabriel (passing)

Sep 21, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA; UCF Knights quarterback Dillon Gabriel (11) warms up before playing the Pittsburgh Panthers at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

25-of-42

338 passing yards

2 touchdowns

2 interceptions

2019 - Adrian Killins Jr. (rushing)

Sep 21, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA; UCF Knights running back Adrian Killins Jr. (9) scores a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

8 attempts

46 rushing yards

1 touchdown

2019 - Gabriel Davis (receiving)

Sep 21, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA; UCF Knights wide receiver Gabriel Davis (13) catches a pass behind Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Jason Pinnock (15) during the third quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

10 receptions

151 receiving yards

2 touchdowns

2018 - McKenzie Milton (passing)

Central Florida quarterback McKenzie Milton (10) throws a pass over Pittsburgh linebacker Quintin Wirginis (58) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

18-of-34

328 passing yards

4 touchdowns

0 interceptions

2018 - Greg McCrae (rushing)

Central Florida running back Greg McCrae, left, makes a move to get around Pittsburgh defensive back Damar Hamlin (3) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

10 attempts

64 rushing yards

0 touchdowns

2018 - Adrian Killins Jr. (receiving)

Central Florida's Adrian Killins Jr., front left, runs past Pittsburgh defensive back Jazzee Stocker (7) for a 64-yard gain during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

3 receptions

140 receiving yards

1 touchdown

