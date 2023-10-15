Josh Heupel: 'There is nothing like Neyland loud'
Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel lauded Vols fans after beating Texas A&M 20-13/
Tennessee hasn't won at Florida since 2003.
The Ravens are coming off a tough loss against the division-rival Steelers in Week 5.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don provides his lineup advice for every game on the Week 6 slate, along with some DFS tips.
Which Week 6 games will have the most fantasy football juice? Matt Harmon breaks down every matchup.
Another week, another missed opportunity for Texas A&M. And now the heat on Jimbo Fisher may really start to intensify.
The 2023 season would be an awesome season to have a 12-team playoff.
The Huskies delivered one of the best wins of the season in a Pac-12 thriller, but was it enough to vault them into the top spot?
Follow along throughout Saturday as we give live updates and commentary on all the Week 7 action.
In college football, things can change drastically in the course of a week. Just ask Louisville.
Colorado State decided that one Hail Mary game-winner wasn’t good enough for Week 7 of the college football season.
Taylor Swift took the stage an hour later to introduce the musical guest.
Boozer's Explorers came out strong, extending the game to a 12-point lead, leaving Dybantsa's Prolific Prep scrambling and not having any answers. The Explorers took the win in a commanding fashion, 83-61.
All of USC’s warts were on full display in Saturday night's loss to Notre Dame.
A rivalry. A game top-10 opponent. A sea of purple. The moment wasn't too big for Penix Jr. as he shredded the Ducks before reveling with a delirious Washington crowd.
The USMNT dueled with Germany in a friendly for 20, 30, perhaps even 45 minutes. Then it succumbed to the type of team that, for the past four years, has been beyond its reach — and it lost 3-1.
Oregon missed a game-tying field goal as time expired.
Days before his most recent citation, the Miami wideout said the league has fined him "more than 100k."