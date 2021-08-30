Josh Heupel names starting quarterback ahead of first game
Tennessee continues game week ahead of its first contest for the 2021 season.
The Vols will host Bowling Green on Thursday at Neyland Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 8 p.m. EDT and SEC Network will televise the season-opening matchup.
Ahead of Thursday’s contest, first-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel named a starting quarterback against Bowling Green.
Joe Milton III will start for the Vols.
Milton III transferred from Michigan to Tennessee following spring practices.
The 6-foot-5, 244-pound quarterback appeared in 14 games for Michigan from 2018-20, totaling 1,194 passing yards, five touchdowns, six interceptions, 156 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.
In 2020, Milton III completed 80-of-141 pass attempts for 1,077 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions. He rushed for 109 yards and one touchdown on 38 attempts.