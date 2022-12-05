Josh Heupel, Mike Vrabel discuss Alex Golesh becoming USF’s head coach

Tennessee offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Alex Golesh has been named head coach at South Florida.

“I am thankful to Chairman Weatherford, President Law and Michael Kelly for their support and belief in me to bring the USF program back to the top of college football,” Golesh said in a press release. “I’m excited to be back in the state of Florida and work with the great high school coaches in this state.

“This program will have an identity both offensively and defensively, and with special teams. We will be the most aggressive team in the country, both on the field and on the recruiting trail. I am humbled by the opportunity, and I appreciate the commitment from this University and Bulls Nation to hiring the best staff in the country. My family and I can’t wait to get going.”

Alex Golesh’s coaching resume

South Florida head coach (2023)

Tennessee offensive coordinator and tight ends coach (2021-22)

UCF offensive coordinator and tight ends coach (2020)

Iowa State tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator (2016-19)

Illinois tight ends and special teams coach (2015)

Illinois running backs, tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator (2014)

Illinois tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator (2012-13)

Toledo tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator (2010-11)

Toledo running backs coach and recruiting coordinator (2009)

Oklahoma State graduate assistant (2008)

Northern Illinois graduate assistant (2006-07)

Ohio State student assistant (2004-05)

Westerville Central High School (OH) defensive line coach (2003)

Following Golesh being hired as USF’s head coach, coaches throughout the sport discussed his career and can be read below.

Josh Heupel on Alex Golesh

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

“He’s smart. He’s competitive. Offensively what he came in and learned while we were at UCF, then transitioned up here to Tennessee. He has a great ability to communicate and relate to student-athletes. He’s relentless as a recruiter. There’s no doubt in my mind he’s going to do a great job of leading that program.”

Story continues

Mike Vrabel on Alex Golesh

George Walker IV-USA TODAY NETWORK

“Alex has always taken the philosophy of ‘no job too small to help the team win’ at every stop along his journey. He has remained steadfast in doing what was best for the team, putting the players and his family first and remaining humble as he has climbed through this hectic profession. I am excited to watch his success.”

Jim Tressel on Alex Golesh

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

“So excited for Alex and his family. His tireless work ethic and passion for student-athletes will serve USF very well for years to come.”

Matt Campbell on Alex Golesh

Arizona Republic/USA TODAY Network

Ncaa Football Oregon At Iowa State

“Alex is a gifted leader of people. He is articulate, smart, charismatic, and he most importantly cares about the lives of his players. Alex and his amazing family will be great ambassadors and leaders for the University of South Florida and the future of its football program.”

Marcus Freeman on Alex Golesh

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

“I’ve been fortunate to see Alex from a player and coach’s perspective. He has an unbelievable ability to maximize every individual he comes into contact with. That is a result of his ability to earn their trust and because he is a man of character. Alex will do a great job building the program at South Florida.”

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire