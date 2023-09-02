Josh Heupel liked Joe Milton's command for Tennessee football vs. Virginia
Joe Milton had four touchdowns for Tennessee football in its 49-13 win vs. Virginia
Joe Milton had four touchdowns for Tennessee football in its 49-13 win vs. Virginia
It's a chance for Tennessee State, coached by Eddie George, to play on the national stage, a place not many HBCU football teams get to inhabit.
Hollins was one of two people wounded in the on-campus shooting that killed Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry.
Colorado was a 20.5-point underdog.
Aaron Rodgers quipped that Randall Cobb would lose all his preseason money as a result of the hit.
The rest of the game was canceled following the shooting.
How to watch UFC Paris: Ciryl Gane vs. Serghei Spivac, plus fight card details and start times.
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs begin this weekend with one of the traditional jewels of the calendar, the Southern 500 in Darlington, South Carolina.
Michigan self-imposed a three-game suspension for Jim Harbaugh in August.
With Max Verstappen rapidly closing in on his third consecutive world drivers championship, F1 hits the fastest circuit on the schedule as the series shifts to Monza and the Italian Grand Prix.
Beating Novak Djokovic is never that easy.
Judge passed Phillies slugger Ryan Howard.
Jalen Milroe has reportedly beaten out Tyler Buchner, Dylan Lonergan and Ty Simpson for the starting QB job.
Check out our first batch of quarterback fantasy draft rankings for 2023.
Our fantasy football analysts unveil their draft rankings for the 2023 season — who will end up on your teams?
What drama will this NFL season bring?
We're heading into the busiest fantasy football draft stretch of the year. Scott Pianowski has some advice to make sure you're ready.
Check out our first batch of draft rankings for the fantasy football wide receivers of 2023!
Check out our initial batch of fantasy football defense rankings for 2023 draft season!
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
To conclude "Cram Week" and our draft season coverage we have everyone on the Yahoo Fantasy staff here to provide their one last piece of advice you need to know before heading into your drafts. Yahoo's Andy Behrens, Dalton Del Don, Scott Pianowski, Dan Titus, Jorge Martin and Kate Magdziuk all share their final convictions of the draft season.