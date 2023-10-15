Josh Heupel on how James Pearce Jr. affected Tennessee football vs. Texas A&M
James Pearce Jr. had a sack, two tackles for loss and five quarterback hurries against Texas A&M.
The NFL is headed across the pond. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Ravens vs. Titans in London.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
The Ravens are coming off a tough loss against the division-rival Steelers in Week 5.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the 49ers vs. Browns game.
A rivalry. A game top-10 opponent. A sea of purple. The moment wasn't too big for Penix Jr. as he shredded the Ducks before reveling with a delirious Washington crowd.
All of USC’s warts were on full display in Saturday night's loss to Notre Dame.
In college football, things can change drastically in the course of a week. Just ask Louisville.
Follow along throughout Saturday as we give live updates and commentary on all the Week 7 action.
Another week, another missed opportunity for Texas A&M. And now the heat on Jimbo Fisher may really start to intensify.
Boozer's Explorers came out strong, extending the game to a 12-point lead, leaving Dybantsa's Prolific Prep scrambling and not having any answers. The Explorers took the win in a commanding fashion, 83-61.
Oregon missed a game-tying field goal as time expired.
Brock Bowers is an All-American who won the Mackey Award, which is awarded to the best tight end in the nation.
William Byron, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson enter on the positive side of the cut line, while Chris Buescher, Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick and Ryan Blaney are on the outside of the final four looking in.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
Powell stopped Michigan State RB Nate Carter in the backfield but apparently didn't tackle correctly.
Sean Payton said he screwed up at the end of the first half vs. Kansas City.
The Browns QB's shoulder wasn't ready even after a bye week.
Deshaun Watson's absence from the lineup is a bit unusual.
While we’ve all been focused on Payton and what he has to say about this disaster, that vantage has to shift toward a more expansive question: What is owner Greg Penner going to do about this?
Clark only played two games with the Broncos after being signed in June.