Josh Heupel’s former quarterback at UCF enters transfer portal

UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

The 6-foot, 200-pound junior quarterback played for Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel at UCF during the 2019 and 2020 seasons. Heupel served as UCF’s head coach from 2018-20.

Gabriel totaled 8,037 passing yards, 70 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 26 games at UCF. He also totaled 372 rushing yards and eight touchdowns.

Gabriel is from Mililani High School in Mililani, Hawaii.

2021 Tennessee Vols’ football schedule

Sept. 2 Bowling Green (W, 38-6)

Sept. 11 Pittsburgh (L, 41-34)

Sept. 18 Tennessee Tech (W, 56-0)

Sept. 25 at Florida (L, 38-14)

Oct. 2 at Missouri (W, 62-24)

Oct. 9 South Carolina (W, 45-20)

Oct. 16 Ole Miss (L, 31-26)

Oct. 23 at Alabama (L, 52-24)

Nov. 6 at Kentucky (W, 45-42)

Nov. 13 Georgia (L, 41-17)

Nov. 20 South Alabama (W, 60-14)

Nov. 27 Vanderbilt

Follow us at @VolsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook for ongoing coverage of University of Tennessee athletics.