Josh Heupel explains late timeout in Tennessee football vs Florida
Tennessee football lost 29-16 at Florida on Saturday, its first loss of the season.
Tennessee football lost 29-16 at Florida on Saturday, its first loss of the season.
Tennessee hasn't won at Florida since 2003.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Boston College nearly shocked the college football world on Saturday.
Here's how to watch the Florida vs. Utah game this week, plus the rest of the Week 1 college football schedule.
The Titans had a miserable finish to last season.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
The Bengals vs. the Ravens and the Chiefs vs. the Jaguars are among the best matchups in Week 2.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri reveals 10 tips to beat your fantasy opponents this week.
White is the fourth former player to win the award, following immediately after Becky Hammon.
Ekeler's absence will be an obstacle for the Chargers' offense. The team might be missing players on the other side of the ball on Sunday, as well.
Follow along as we track all the Week 3 action on Saturday.
It hasn't been an easy season for the Dodgers, but they still rule the NL West.
Anticipation turned to disappointment for 70,000 fans in Atlanta as Lionel Messi remained in Miami with little notice.
Not often you see both father and son imitated after a touchdown.
Dwayne Johnson surprised Sanders on the set ahead of the Rocky Mountain Showdown.
Did Chase Contreraz actually make his 37-yard field goal attempt in the fourth quarter?
Verstappen will start 11th in Sunday's Grand Prix as he goes for win No. 11 in a row.
The NASCAR Cup Series heads to the “Last Great Colosseum” for a playoff elimination race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday night.
The Vikings' star is on pace for 2,627 receiving yards this season.