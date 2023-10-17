Josh Heupel ‘excited’ for James Pearce Jr., Dee Williams earning SEC honors

Sophomore James Pearce Jr. earned SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week honors, while Dee Williams was named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week after Tennessee’s, 20-13, win versus Texas A&M in Week 7.

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel discussed Pearce Jr. and Williams earned SEC honors.

“Excited for both of those guys, because they continue to grow in how they prepare,” Heupel said. “They continue to grow in their understanding of what we’re doing and are playing their best football right know. They’re two guys that continue to invest and grow, and that’s why they’re playing the way they are. I’m extremely proud of those guys.”

Pearce Jr. recorded three tackles, two tackles for a loss, one sack and five quarterback hurries versus the Aggies.

Williams returned a 39-yard punt for a touchdown in the contest. He also totaled 19 yards on one kick return.

PHOTOS: Tennessee defeats Texas A&M in front of Checker Neyland

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire