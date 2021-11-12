Josh Heupel evaluates Hendon Hooker’s pre-snap recognitions

Tennessee (5-4, 3-3 SEC) will host No. 1 Georgia (9-0, 7-0 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium.

Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. EST and CBS will televise the Southeastern Conference East division matchup.

Senior quarterback Hendon Hooker enters the Week 11 contest having completed 129-of-186 passes for 1,894 yards, 21 touchdowns and two interceptions.

The 6-foot-4, 218-pound signal-caller has also totaled 457 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 112 attempts.

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Ahead of Saturday’s contest against Georgia, first-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel evaluated Hooker’s pre-snap recognitions.

“For the most part, he’s done a really good job of understanding the protections,” Heupel said of Hooker. “Sometimes, he’s got the freedom to adjust it and sometimes he doesn’t. You’ve got to understand your hots.

“As we’ve gone through the season, he’s continued to progress with that: pre-snap recognition, safety alignments, backer alignments, the tells on that and trying to play efficiently.”