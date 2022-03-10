Josh Heupel evaluated as second best career offensive play-caller in SEC

Josh Heupel guided Tennessee to a 7-6 (4-4 SEC) record in 2021, his first season as the Vols’ head coach.

Spring practices will kick off March 22 for Tennessee. Tennessee will hold an All Vol Weekend April 7-10 in place of its annual Orange & White spring game.

Due to construction in Neyland Stadium and scheduling conflicts with other venues, a spring football game will not take place.

Volunteer Village at Humanities Plaza will welcome fans and feature two big screens that will carry a football scrimmage at 1 p.m. EDT on April 9.

The football scrimmage will take place at Anderson Training Center and will be closed to the general public. There will be no live digital stream of the scrimmage.

Ahead of spring practices, Adam McClintock of Matrix Analytical Solutions provided his top offensive play-callers in each Power Five conference.

McClintock has Heupel as the second best offensive play-caller in the Southeastern Conference. His evaluation is based on career numbers and metrics.

Below are McClintock’s top offensive play-callers in each Power Five conference.

ACC: Mike Norvell (Florida State)

Big Ten: Ryan Day (Ohio State)

Big 12: Tom Manning (Iowa State)

Pac-12: Lincoln Riley (USC)

SEC: Lane Kiffin (Ole Miss)

