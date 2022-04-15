Josh Heupel discusses Vols’ tackle position at conclusion of spring practices

Tennessee concluded spring practices Thursday at Haslam Field.

Following the Vols’ final scrimmage and practice, second-year head coach Josh Heupel assessed the tackle position on the offensive line.

Heupel mentioned Dayne Davis was playing his best football.

“His offseason season showed in the way that he was moving and playing at the tackle position early in spring ball,” Heupel said of Davis.

The 6-foot-7, 325-pound redshirt junior appeared in 13 games for the Vols, playing at right tackle.

Heupel mentioned Florida transfer Gerald Mincey and senior Jeremiah Crawford have rotated back and forth based on who graded out the best the previous day during spring practices.

“Thought they’ve both grown in a really positive way,” Heupel said of Crawford and Mincey. “For everybody on our football team, there’s more time from now until kickoff than there is from when they got back in late January in the offseason, so there’s a ton of time to grow physically, grow in the understanding of what we’re doing offensively or defensively on the line of scrimmage and become a much better technical football player.

“Excited about the growth that we’ve seen from those two guys here through spring ball. Want to see a bunch of competition and growth here as we go through summer.”