Josh Heupel discusses Vols’ offensive line through four games

No. 19 Tennessee (3-1, 0-1 SEC) will host its first Southeastern Conference game in 2023 at Neyland Stadium on Saturday.

The Vols will play South Carolina (2-2, 1-1 SEC) at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

Ahead of the SEC East matchup in Week 5, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel discussed the Vols’ offensive line through four games.

“Some really good things, some of the efficiency in the run game, and there have been times where we pass protected extremely well too,” Heupel said. “At the end of the day, we have to continue to get better in that area. We have to keep the quarterback clean to be able to make some plays down the football field.”

