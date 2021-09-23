Josh Heupel discusses Vols’ mesh point with quarterbacks, running backs

Tennessee (2-1, 0-0 SEC) will kick off its Southeastern Conference schedule Saturday at No. 12 Florida (2-1, 0-1 SEC).

Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. EDT. ESPN will televise the divisional matchup.

Ahead of Saturday’s contest, first-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel took part on Wednesday’s SEC teleconference.

Heupel was asked about Tennessee’s offensive mesh point with the quarterback and running back, and if they are read plays or predetermined runs.

“Some are predetermined runs, some are play-action pass,” Heupel said. “There’s a mixture of all that.”

Heupel was also asked of how he would evaluate Tennessee’s quarterback play so far this season.

“Looking at that room, there’s positives with what all those guys have done,” Heupel said. “Decision making at times, being really accurate with the football, being decisive. I think first and foremost, we have to take better care of the football at that position. That’s where our turnovers have happened on the offensive side of the football.

“There’s plays in the passing game that we’re capable of making, too. That’s quarterback, but it’s also the wide outs, it’s also the protection too. All of those things have to come together. You have to hit those plays when you have a chance in this ball game because they’re tough to come by.”