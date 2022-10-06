Josh Heupel discusses Tennessee preparing for Tiger Stadium

No. 8 Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 SEC) will play at LSU (4-1, 2-0 SEC) Saturday in Week 6.

Kickoff between the Vols and Tigers is slated for noon EDT. ESPN will televise the SEC matchup.

Second-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel met with media Thursday and discussed the Vols preparing for crowd noise at Tiger Stadium.

“Obviously, it will be a great environment,” Heupel said. “Crowd noise is a part of it anytime you go on the road, but we practice the crowd noise to force the communication that’s going to be needed during the course of game day too.

“Typically, we’ve handled it pretty well. That’ll be a big part of the game though, being able to handle the noise there.”

Heupel’s final preview of the Tennessee-LSU game is listed below from a transcript provided by the University of Tennessee.

On if music is played during practice

“Yeah. Crowd noise, music, I mean it’s right behind the offense. Quarterbacks get a chance to understand what it’s like to communicate with your five guys up front. That’s a big part of it. They’ve typically handled it well, but it’ll be a great environment.”

On LSU utilizing their running backs and tight ends in their run game

“Their tight end is a really good player. They do a good job of working the middle of the football field, but they use him out on the perimeter, as well, and exits the formation with some of their run-pass stuff. You’ve got to do a great job of having your eyes on him and being disciplined in your reads. The running backs are, first of all, really good runners, but their ability to make plays out in space is a huge part of it. For us, we’ve got to do a great job of being alignment-sound, having our eyes on our keys and then tackling well in space. That’ll be a big part of the game.”

On if the tempo of the game affects the crowds' impact

“I don’t know if that helps a whole lot. Being efficient on early downs is always going to be important just because it changes the way the game is played on third down. Against this defensive front, you don’t want to be in 3rd & long. They have the ability to do a really good job of affecting the quarterback with their front-four.”

Story continues

On Javontez Spraggins development

“I think it starts with him. Like a lot of our guys, his maturity off the field, how he prepares, what he’s done in the offseason to continue to change his body. He’s understanding of what we do offensively, fundamentally growing, and then he’s a great competitor. He loves practice. Nobody’s more excited about practice than he is. He’s got the same mentality every day, (with his) approach to it. He loves game day too and (he’s) a fierce competitor. He’s just continued to really grow as a player. Pass protection, obviously, with what you’re talking about. He’s done a really good job in the run-game too.”

On his assessment of the tight ends

“I think they continue to grow in what we’re doing. Obviously, two guys have gotten the bulk share of work. They’ve done a good job in the pass-game when they’ve been asked to and opportunities present themselves and continue to get better in the run-game fundamentals. They’re a huge part of what we do offensively.”

On his assessment of Tennessee's special teams play

“I think our coverage teams continue to get better in what they are doing. They’ve performed well—the four core units—at times. There have obviously been some things that can’t take place, too, where you change the way the game is played. We have to win that phase of the football game this week. Their personnel on their special teams units is really good and strong. We have to go out there. It’s one play. You don’t get the chance to reset, so we have to take advantage of that play and execute at a really high level.”

On Cedric Tillman's status for Saturday and the confidence in the receivers after the Florida game

“You guys know we have a great trust and belief in the guys who have played. That’s out starters, Cedric, and the guys behind all of those guys, too. Last game, we didn’t change how we played when Cedric was out. Cedric was able to move around. Ultimately, it will be a decision that he and the medical staff will have to make tomorrow about whether or not he’s going to play.”

On if he's ever competed at Death Valley

“Yeah, I have been to Baton Rouge before as a coach. It’s a good environment with typically a pretty good football team when you step into it. Preparation has been good. It’s 11-on-11, and when you get between the white lines, you have to go compete really hard for 60 minutes. They are a really good football team. They’re athletic, and they will be a big test for our football team. It’s one that our players and staff are truly excited about and feel like we’ve prepared in a good way up to this point. We have to finish it tomorrow and be ready to compete Saturday.”

On Dylan Sampson being from Louisiana

“This is a chance where a lot of his family and friends will be there at the game. It’s one that he’s excited about—just getting back on the field first and foremost—but getting the opportunity to play close to where he is originally from. He is excited about it.”

On what he's seen from Dee Williams in practice

“We have continued to build him up in what we are doing since the start of the season. The medical staff and strength staff have done a really good job with the injuries he sustained and being able to progress. We felt like he had an opportunity to play last week, but we felt like one more week of preparation was needed for him. He’s excited and has looked really good. He will be a huge part of the game for us.”

On his assessment of LSU's secondary

“They have gotten better. They have a lot of transfers who have played a lot of football. As a group, they are in year one under their coordinator. As an entire football team, they have continued to progress and grow as you typically do in year one. They have good players, and I feel like they are playing their best football right now in the secondary. Big test for us. They are going to play some man press, but you have to be able to go win those one-on-ones.”

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire