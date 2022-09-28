Josh Heupel discusses open date, Cedric Tillman’s injury

Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 SEC) defeated Florida (2-2, 0-2 SEC), 38-33, at Neyland Stadium in Week 4.

No. 9 Tennessee has an open date in Week 5 before playing at LSU on Oct. 8. Kickoff between Tennessee and LSU is slated for noon EDT (ESPN).

Second-year head coach Josh Heupel discussed Tennessee and its open date Wednesday.

“Obviously, we are on a bye week,” Heupel said. “Got some work today, have an opportunity to heal some guys up and get back to some fundamental work as well, and start turning our attention to LSU a little bit here as the week goes on.”

Below is a transcript, provided by the University of Tennessee, of Heupel’s media availability.

On a Cedric Tillman update

“Not right now. Obviously, we are a long way away from game time. We are hopeful that he will continue to make progress and be available when we go down there (to LSU).”

On what he saw defensively versus Florida

“Some of it, you have to give (Anthony Richardson) credit, and give (Florida) credit too. He’s a good player and made some plays with his feet and with his arm, too. Some of their max protections, they were able to block it up pretty well and give him time to push the football down the field. There were things that we have to do better, starting with tackling, assignment, understanding. We were not playing with the right angles and technique that maybe allowed him to get outside the pocket. The tackling down the football field at times was not good enough. There were some coverage lapses, too. In what we do, that can be all three levels. It can be obviously in the secondary, but our linebackers, and sometimes when we are dropping our front into coverage, them being in the right spot. It’s a combination of all those things that did not allow us to get off the field enough. We had them in a bunch of second-and-longs and third-and-longs, too, and we have to take advantage of those situations.”

On the importance of the bye week for reevaluating young players

“Some guys that have played for us, maybe not in every ball game up until this point, but have played some, and guys have played every snap that have been a part of what we are doing, and that’s in all three phases—a chance to kind of reset and get back to some fundamentals, which are important and takes you to where you need to be. Obviously, continuing the development of our young guys, and that’s guys who have played and guys that haven’t. As the season goes on and you get to the back two-thirds of the season, you guys know that you are going to need a bunch of bodies, because you never know who gets nicked up and when.”

On the development of Javontez Spraggins

“First of all, he always plays with great energy and passion, and he plays to the echo of the whistle. I love his football energy, excitement and demeanor every single day. He cares in a really, really good way. He has just gotten better, being fundamentally better in pass protection. His growth through spring ball and through training camp has allowed him to play more efficiently in the pass protection world. Obviously, we are going to continue to need that there.”

On evaluating the offensive line so far this season

“It has been really good at times. Obviously, there are a lot of things that we have to do better. There are some things in the protection world that they did a really good job of the other night. There are some things we have to get cleaned up, with everybody in our pass protections. The run game was not as clean as it could have been, but there were some positives in the run game too. That’s kind of a vague answer, isn’t it? I wouldn’t give out a grade of A, B, C, D, or anything like that, but there are some things that they have done at a really high level. We can be more consistent.”

On the availability of Warren Burrell, Dee Williams, and Dylan Sampson

“We’ll just see where we get to when we get to next week. We are a long way away. That’s the advantage of a bye week, to just see where we’re at.”

On the defense adjusting to getting back on the field quickly

“In real-time, you do not always know what it is. You have TV timeouts and that type of thing. Our kids understand how we are playing; every player on our roster knows and understands what the flow of the game typically is. Offensively, if we are not picking up the first first-down, that can be a quick change and something you do not want to do offensively. You want to go score, and you want to give your defense a little bit of time to make some adjustments on the sideline, too.”

On an update on Hendon Hooker

“He was out here today and he looked good, so we anticipate having no problems.”

On closing out the game against Florida

“Offensively, you want to finish out the four-minute drive when we had the football and be able to be in a position to take a knee and end the game with us on the field offensively. Defensively, we just didn’t do the things that you need to at the end. That’s tight coverages, being able to affect the quarterback and get off the football field. There are some things that we have to do better; we handled the last play the right way. (Byron Young) was able to get some pressure on the quarterback. Obviously special teams, onside kick, you don’t want to give those up. You’re putting yourself in a susceptible position right there. There are things in finishing out the game that we have to do a better job, and that’s our entire football team. It’s not just one player or one unit.”

On Omari Thomas's performance and development

“He has been probably as consistent as anybody has been in the interior. Continuing to change his body has allowed him to be more explosive, play in a better football position and play with better fundamentals and techniques over the duration of the football game. His continued growth as a leader has been important inside of our defensive line room. He is continually getting better, and doing a better job of snagging off and making plays in the run game and being able to push and affect the pocket and create some big plays there too.”

On his excitement for the future of Tennessee Athletics

“This brand as an athletic department and as a university too, I think this is a great time to be in Knoxville. The passion of our fanbase is obviously felt by our football program, but it is felt by everybody. There is a ton of excitement that surrounds Knoxville, the state of Tennessee, and Vol Nation. That creates an energy that helps us recruit great players, and I’m talking every program. When it’s going good, your logo is in front of everybody all year long, 365 days out of the year. Success breeds success across the board. I think it’s really unique that within our athletic department, you have a close-knit group of coaches that truly care about each other and genuinely are excited when the other one is successful. All of that parlays itself into us continuing to build and being able to chase championships, not just as a football program but as an entire athletic department. It’s a lot of fun. You guys are in here enough, you see student-athletes from every sport when they are walking in here. The energy is different than when I first got here inside of the building. You can feel that, and it is because of the atmosphere that has been created across all sports.”

On how the offense stepped up against Florida and Ramel Keyton's performance

“Saturday was a great example of this being the greatest team sport there is. The next man inevitably is going to have to step up, and we saw that in multiple ways throughout the course of the game. Ramel’s (Keyton) catch was a great example, but that’s just one play that he made on Saturday. The greatest tribute you can give to him is, there wasn’t anything that was different about what we did. You can see the trust that Hendon (Hooker) had in him and when the ball went his way, he came away with it and made plays. On the catch, but then after the catch too. His play down the sideline was a huge turning point in the football game. It allowed us to be aggressive in the two-minute situation and go get points. We were able to flip the scoreboard there with the 14-point swing.”

On the secondary tightening up coverage

“It’s just being a little bit better in fundamentals, technique, having their eyes in the right place and understanding situational football. Its things that they can and will do here as we continue to move.”

On Joshua Josephs and Tyre West

“I thought they played really well – gap integrity in the run game and being able to affect the quarterback in some of the passing situations. Tyre (West) had some tackles that were behind the line of scrimmage. I think those guys are going to continue to grow here as we go. We’re deeper and able to play more guys who are able to play harder for longer and play at a higher level. Those two guys’ continued growth here is something I’m really excited about seeing here on the back two-third of the season.”

On Hendon Hooker's progression from last year

“There is still room for him to grow. He would say and echo the same thing. It’s awesome that we can see the growth of him, but you guys can see it too. This game is really hard. Playing that position is really hard. The decisions you have to make, the ability to do that in the run game, the pass game, the way he is using his feet. Sometimes it looks easy because we are playing at a really high level. It is not easy, and he is just in so much command of what we are doing. He understands the why behind everything, and that is a big part of it.”

On guys making mistakes early in games then making big plays later

“One, I think it does show trust by our entire coaching staff, because they earn that trust. Two, I think it is a mentality attitude to have the ability to reset, and I think that speaks to some of the growth inside our program and the growth of our players individually, that they have the ability to reset. This game is going to have a bunch of ups and downs in it, and it isn’t going to be perfect. Our players have understood that and have been able to reset and go compete. The look in their eye on Saturday when it wasn’t going well or against Pittsburgh, it doesn’t waver. It doesn’t change, and that speaks to some of the maturity of our football team.”

On early observations of LSU

“They’re long, they’re athletic. Defensively, multiple in what they do. Offensively, they have some skill players that can affect the game. It’s a good football team.”

