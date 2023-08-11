Josh Heupel discusses Javontez Spraggins’ performance during fall camp

Tennessee held its first scrimmage during fall training camp at Neyland Stadium on Thursday.

Third-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel met with media following the scrimmage.

Heupel was asked about senior offensive lineman Javontez Spraggins’ performance in Thursday’s scrimmage and throughout fall training camp.

“First of all, he has great energy every single day. He’s the same competitor. That’s a part of why he’s climbed personally. He has great influence on the offensive line unit, the offense in general and really our football team. He’s a huge part of the energy that we have at practice every single day. He’s been hyper focused on how he can grow to be the best player that he can be. You guys know he’s going to play with great effort and be extremely physical.

“In the offseason, he continued to change his body. Fundamentally, I think he’s continuing to grow. In particular, I think that pays dividends in pass pro situations.”

Spraggins has appeared in 33 games, including 26 starts, from 2020-22 at Tennessee. 25 starts were at right guard, while one was at tight end in a jumbo package. He played in 1,843 offensive snaps entering the 2023 season.

An offer for Vols fans

For the best local Tennessee news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to The Tennessean.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire